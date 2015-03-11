FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF approves $17.5 billion loan program for Ukraine
March 11, 2015 / 5:03 PM / 3 years ago

IMF approves $17.5 billion loan program for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board signed off on a $17.5 billion four-year aid program for Ukraine on Wednesday, the second attempt in less than a year to pull its economy back from the brink of bankruptcy.

A statement from IMF Managing director Christine Lagarde did not provide details on how large an initial payment will be made to Ukraine or on what timetable.

The IMF loan is expected to unlock further credits from other donors. Including debt talks with Kiev’s bondholders, the total package of assistance for the country should be $40 billion, the IMF has said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

