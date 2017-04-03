FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
IMF says board approves $1 bln loan payout to Ukraine
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 5 months ago

IMF says board approves $1 bln loan payout to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board approved another $1 billion loan payment to Ukraine, bringing total disbursements to about $8.38 billion under the $17.5 billion bailout program.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said Ukraine's economy was showing signs of improvement, with lower inflation and a doubling of international reserves.

"To achieve faster, sustainable growth, needed to lift incomes and enable Ukraine to catch up with its regional peers, structural reforms to improve the business environment and attract investment need to be accelerated," Lipton said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)

