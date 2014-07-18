FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF sees decision on $1.4 bln tranche to Ukraine within weeks
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

IMF sees decision on $1.4 bln tranche to Ukraine within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects to decide on a second tranche to Ukraine within weeks as part of its $17 billion bailout, the mission chief in the country said on Friday.

Nikolay Gueorguiev said the tranche could total $1.4 billion. The ex-Soviet republic received a first tranche of slightly more than $3 billion in May.

“The mission has reached an understanding with the Ukrainian authorities on the policies necessary for the completion of the first review under the stand-by agreement... We expect this process to be completed within few weeks” he said.

The IMF approved a $17 billion two-year aid programme for Ukraine in April to help the former Soviet republic’s economy recover after months of upheaval, unlocking further credits from other donors of about $15 billion. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.