FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says changes to IMF lending rules aimed against Russia
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 8, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says changes to IMF lending rules aimed against Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the decision by the International Monetary Fund to change its lending rules to allow it to support countries in arrears was taken against Russia.

“The decision to change the rules seems rushed and biased,” Siluanov told journalists. “It’s taken exclusively to the detriment of Russia and in order to legalise Kiev not repaying its debts.”

He said that Russia was preparing to take Ukraine to court over a $3 billion Eurobond held by Moscow that is due Dec. 20. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.