IMF likely to send technical team to Ukraine soon -Lagarde
February 25, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

IMF likely to send technical team to Ukraine soon -Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is likely to send a technical support team to Ukraine soon in order to assist Kiev after its president was toppled by violent street protests over the weekend, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

“We will probably shortly send some technical assistance support to the country,” Lagarde, the IMF’s managing director, said during an appearance at Stanford University in California. “Because this is our duty to a member if that member asks for that. That is clearly what is likely to happen.”

Ukraine’s parliament does not plan to vote on the formation of a government until Feb. 27, and the IMF’s rules do not allow it to offer financial support to a country that has not asked for it.

