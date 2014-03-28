Ukraine expects first tranche of $3 billion from IMF aid package

KIEV, March 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Ukraine are discussing disbursement of $3 billion in the first tranche of a $14-18 billion bailout package, Ukraine’s finance minister said on Friday.

“They (the IMF) are ready today to talk about (disbursing) a first tranche of $3 billion, of which half will go to the National Bank and half to the state budget,” the minister, Oleksander Shlapak, told journalists on the margins of a government meeting.