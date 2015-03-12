FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to receive first IMF tranche by Friday - Finance Minister Yaresko
March 12, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine to receive first IMF tranche by Friday - Finance Minister Yaresko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday Kiev expected the first trance of $5 billion under a new four-year International Monetary Fund programme to be disbursed no later than Friday.

“The tranche, which we expect tomorrow if not today, will enable us to increase reserves,” Yaresko said in a briefing, adding that the central bank would receive $2.2 billion of the money and the remaining $2.8 billion would go to the government. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)

