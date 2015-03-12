FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine to launch broad privatisation plan this year - Finance Minister
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 12, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine to launch broad privatisation plan this year - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday Ukraine would launch a drive to privatise many of the country’s 3,300 state-owned enterprises by the end of this year.

“By the end of April a plan should be prepared to restructure state enterprises and conduct privatisations ... Privatisation will start this year,” she said in a briefing.

She added that Ukraine expected the financial gap of the largest state company, energy giant Naftogaz, to fall to 29.7 billion hryvnia ($1.6 billion) this year from 110 billion hryvnia in 2014. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Polina Devitt)

