Ukraine expects addt'l $5 bln from IMF this year - Finance Minister
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 12, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine expects addt'l $5 bln from IMF this year - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday that Kiev expects additional tranche of a new four-year International Monetary Fund programme of more than $5 billion this year.

Yaresko told a press conference that the IMF will review the programme in May-June.

“I cannot say for now when the second tranche will happen,” Yaresko said.

She added that the U.S. law firm White & Case will be advising Kiev on debt restructuring and that she hopes a solution will be found within two months.

“I‘m an optimist,” she said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
