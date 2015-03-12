Ukraine expects addt'l $5 bln from IMF this year - Finance Minister

KIEV, March 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday that Kiev expects additional tranche of a new four-year International Monetary Fund programme of more than $5 billion this year.

Yaresko told a press conference that the IMF will review the programme in May-June.

“I cannot say for now when the second tranche will happen,” Yaresko said.

She added that the U.S. law firm White & Case will be advising Kiev on debt restructuring and that she hopes a solution will be found within two months.

“I‘m an optimist,” she said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Polina Devitt)