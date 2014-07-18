FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's president instructs airlines to avoid Ukraine, Gaza
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's president instructs airlines to avoid Ukraine, Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said on Friday he had instructed all national airlines to avoid flying over Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and other conflict areas after a Malaysian airliner with 298 people aboard was shot down.

“I have issued instructions for Indonesian airlines to avoid conflict areas, especially Ukraine ... and Gaza strip,” President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said in a televised address.

World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane over eastern Ukraine, in which all 298 people on board were killed. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ron Popeski)

