Ukraine industrial output falls 10.7 pct in 2014 - stats committee

KIEV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s industrial output fell 10.7 percent in 2014 compared with the previous year, the Ukrainian state statistics office said on Monday, reflecting the impact of the separatist war in the industrial east of the country.

The drop in production is the steepest in recent years, following a fall of 4.3 percent in 2013 and 0.7 percent in 2012, it said. It excluded data from the peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in March.

Output declined 17.9 percent year-on-year in December, it said. The standoff between government troops and pro-Russian rebels has closed coal mines and disrupted supply routes to factories. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)