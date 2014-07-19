FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says has "compelling evidence" Russian crew shot down Malaysian plane
July 19, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says has "compelling evidence" Russian crew shot down Malaysian plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has “compelling evidence” that the crew which operated the missile system Kiev says shot down a Malaysian airliner were Russian citizens and they must be questioned, the country’s counter intelligence chief said on Saturday.

Vitaly Nada told a news conference: “We have compelling evidence that this terrorist act was committed with the help of the Russian Federation. We know clearly that the crew of this system were Russian citizens.”

He also called on Russia to give Ukraine the names and surnames of the crew so that Kiev could question them. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Louise Ireland)

