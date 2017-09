KIEV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank will cut its main interest rate to 27 percent from 30 percent, effective from Friday, the bank said in an online statement.

“Inflation growth year-on-year has slowed for a third month in a row ... given the fall in inflationary risks, the central bank considers it possible to start easing monetary policy,” it said on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra)