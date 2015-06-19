FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says value recovery instrument could help debt deal -FinMin
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine says value recovery instrument could help debt deal -FinMin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko voiced optimism on Friday that introducing an economic growth-related instrument to the debt negotiations with private creditors will help them reach a collaborative agreement.

“I think that the introduction of the value recovery element is something that can help us reach a consensus agreement,” Yaresko told New York-based investors via video conference call arranged by Ukrainian investment bank Concorde Capital.

A value recovery instrument, which can rise or fall in value based upon economic growth rates, is often used in debt restructurings by sovereign governments. It is often takes the form of a GDP warrant.

Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to restructure $23 billion worth of debt, but talks have soured over a disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the principal of the bonds. Kiev is threatening a debt moratorium if it cannot reach an agreement with creditors.

“I think it is critically important though that we get over the hump of ‘no haircuts.’ There is not a solution for Ukraine that simply addresses the liquidity issue. This is a liquidity and solvency problem,” Yaresko said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.