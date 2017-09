MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - The Moscow-based Association of European Businesses voiced “strong disagreement” on Thursday with new U.S. sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, saying they would hurt economic growth “not only in Russia”.

“These sanctions are more focused on the partners of the European businesses than on the partners of American companies,” the lobby group said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)