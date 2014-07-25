FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy-Russia submarine project suspended over Ukraine crisis - Itar-Tass
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Italy-Russia submarine project suspended over Ukraine crisis - Itar-Tass

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - An Italian-Russian project to build a new generation small submarine has been suspended because of the “political situation” following Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, Itar-Tass news agency said on Friday.

The decade-old deal between Russian company Rubin and Italian shipmaker Fincantieri to build a 1,000-ton diesel submarine, the S-1000, is part of President Vladimir Putin’s plans to revamp Russia’s fighting force.

“To our regret, due to the well-known political situation this project has been suspended,” Itar-Tass quoted Igor Vilnit, the head of Rubin’s Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, as saying.

Rubin declined immediate comment to Reuters.

The latest round of U.S. sanctions targeted Russian arms producers, including some of the most iconic names in Soviet and Russian weaponry.

The downing of a Malaysian passenger jet in eastern Ukraine has also put the spotlight on arms cooperation with Moscow, including French plans to deliver a helicopter carrier to Russia. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.