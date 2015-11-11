Military jet crashes in Ukraine, killing pilot

KIEV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Soviet-designed Su-25 jet aircraft crashed in south-eastern Ukraine on Wednesday during a training exercise, killing its pilot, the Ukrainian military said.

The incident took place at around 0800 GMT in the Zaporizhya region, about 450 km (280 miles) from Kiev, a defence ministry spokesman said, without specifying the cause of the crash.

Ukraine’s military has operated a fleet of around 50 of the Su-25 “Grach” single-seat, twin-engine jets.

It is not known how many are still in active service, with some reported shot down by pro-Russian separatists during the country’s 16-month conflict.