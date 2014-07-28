FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says hopeful Malaysia jet crash investigation will be objective
July 28, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says hopeful Malaysia jet crash investigation will be objective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow was hopeful an investigation into a downed airliner over eastern Ukraine would be objective and respect a presumption of innocence.

“Only the honest, open participation of all those who have access to information about the crash can be regarded as normal. Anything else we will consider deceitful attempts to influence the investigation, putting presumption of innocence in doubt,” he told a news conference.

Lavrov also said Moscow was hopeful that monitors from the European rights and security watchdog, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, could be deployed along Russia’s border with Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

