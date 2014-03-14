Russian jets hold training exercises over Mediterranean- Interfax

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian fighter jets and helicopters have started training flights over the Mediterranean Sea, a Russian navy spokesman was quoted as saying on Friday.

Spokesman Vadim Serga told Interfax news agency the Northern Fleet’s Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier was involved in the exercises, and the training included tactics for engaging aerial targets and other battle techniques.

He made no mention of Russia’s standoff with Ukraine over the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, where Russian forces have taken control. The U.S. Navy has sent a guided-missile destroyer, the USS Truxtun, to the Black Sea on what it said was a routine deployment scheduled before the crisis in Ukraine.