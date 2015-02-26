Russian fighters jets to stage exercises over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian fighter jets will take part in exercises on thwarting a potential missile attack in the Barents Sea, RIA news agency said on Thursday.

It said MiG-31 jets were taking part in the initial part of the exercises in the Perm region and the next stage would be launched in the next few days from the Monchegorsk airfield in the Murmansk region of northern Russia.

The Barents Sea is off the coasts of Russia and NATO member state Norway. NATO states have voiced concern over an increase in Russian military exercises and “near misses” with Russian military aircraft since the conflict in east Ukraine began. (Reporting By Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heriatge, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)