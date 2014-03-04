FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry arrives in Kiev, announces $1 billion in loan guarantees
March 4, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry arrives in Kiev, announces $1 billion in loan guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Kiev on Tuesday and announced an economic package and technical assistance for Ukraine in a show of support for its new government amid escalating tensions with Russia.

Kerry’s visit comes as Washington and its Western allies step up pressure on Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s Crimea region or face economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

A senior U.S. administration official, who briefed reporters en route to Kiev, said the Obama administration would work with Congress to approve $1 billion in loan guarantees to help lessen the impact on Ukrainians of proposed energy subsidy cuts.

