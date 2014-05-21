FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Russia-China gas deal not linked to Ukraine
May 21, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says Russia-China gas deal not linked to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - A $400-billion gas supply deal signed between Russia and China on Wednesday was the result of 10 years of negotiations and is not tied to diplomatic tensions in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

“We don’t see any relationship whatsoever to an agreement with respect to gas and energy supplies between Russia and China that they’ve been working on for 10 years, for 10 years,” Kerry told a news conference during a visit to Mexico City.

“This isn’t new. This isn’t a sudden response to what’s been going on,” he added.

Kerry also noted that Washington was paying close attention to whether Russia would fulfill its pledge to bring troops near the Ukrainian border back to their bases.

“If that happens, and we’re watching carefully, that’s extremely constructive,” Kerry said. “It’s positive.” (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

