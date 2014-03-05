Kerry says meetings agreed to continue talks with Russia, Ukraine

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia and Western nations agreed on Wednesday to continue discussions in coming days on how to stabilize Ukraine and presented a number of ideas for how to reach that goal, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

“We agreed to continue intense discussions in the coming days with Russia, with Ukraine, in order to see how we can help normalize the situation, stabilize it, and overcome the crisis,” Kerry told reporters.

“Don’t assume that we did not have serious conversations which produced creative and appropriate ideas on how to resolve this, we have a number of ideas on the table,” he said after meetings with counterparts from Ukraine, Russia, Britain and France in Paris.