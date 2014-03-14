FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry warns Russia of greater response if Ukraine tensions rise
March 14, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry warns Russia of greater response if Ukraine tensions rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said there would be an even greater response if Russia further increased tensions in Ukraine and threatened its people.

After holding six hours of “direct and candid” talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in London, Kerry said the U.S. and international community would not recognise the outcome of the referendum in Crimea on Sunday.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not prepared to make any decision on Crimea until after the vote.

“If Russia does establish facts on the ground that increase tensions or that threaten the Ukrainian people then obviously that will beg an even greater response and there will be costs,” Kerry told reporters after the meeting. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

