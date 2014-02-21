Klitschko tells newspaper opposition to sign deal with Yanukovich

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko told German newspaper Bild on Friday that the opposition would sign an EU-brokered deal to end a deadly standoff with President Viktor Yanukovich, but first further talks were needed with protesters.

“We will sign the deal,” Bild quoted Klitschko as saying.

”We are prepared to do everything to obtain a peaceful solution. I told the German foreign minister I would personally appeal to protesters before signing.

“All arguments must be considered before it comes to a signature,” he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)