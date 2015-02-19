Putin, Poroshenko, Merkel, Hollande to talk on Thursday - RIA cites Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A phone call between leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to discuss the implementation of last week’s agreements to end the Ukraine conflict will take place on Thursday, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Kremlin’s spokesman.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, said the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, initially planned for Wednesday, did not take place due to scheduling issues.

“It will take place today,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)