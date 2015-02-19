FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, Poroshenko, Merkel, Hollande to talk on Thursday - RIA cites Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko, Merkel, Hollande to talk on Thursday - RIA cites Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A phone call between leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to discuss the implementation of last week’s agreements to end the Ukraine conflict will take place on Thursday, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Kremlin’s spokesman.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, said the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, initially planned for Wednesday, did not take place due to scheduling issues.

“It will take place today,” RIA quoted Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.