KIEV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough reserves today to pay off creditors, the central bank’s governor, Stepan Kubiv, told reporters on Friday.

Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves have dropped to $15 billion from $17.8 billion on Feb. 1, Kubiv said earlier this week. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)