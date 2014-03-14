FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crimea means more to Russia than Falklands do to Britain -Lavrov
March 14, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Crimea means more to Russia than Falklands do to Britain -Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Crimea means more to Russia than the Falklands mean to Britain, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after holding last-ditch talks on the region with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.

The two men were meeting in London ahead of a referendum in Crimea to decide whether the Ukrainian region will become part of Russia, a vote that has sparked tension between Moscow and the West.

Argentine forces invaded the Falklands in 1982, prompting Margaret Thatcher, then British prime minister, to dispatch a naval task force which retook them in a short but bloody war. Argentina has stepped up its calls for Britain to discuss the islands’ sovereignty in recent years. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

