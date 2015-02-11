FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says agreement on Ukraine must respect rights of all
February 11, 2015

Russia's Lavrov says agreement on Ukraine must respect rights of all

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday any agreement on the conflict in Ukraine must protect the rights of all citizens living in the country.

At a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Lavrov said the two ministers agreed that there could only be a political situation to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 5,000 people.

Lavrov also said Russia appreciated the “constructive” position of Greece in ties between Moscow and the European Union, which has imposed several waves of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Kotzias said he hoped there would be a “significant” agreement at talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alexander Winning)

