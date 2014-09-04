FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for practical steps to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
September 4, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says ready for practical steps to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was ready to take “practical steps” to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine under proposals made by President Vladimir Putin.

“We hope that the calls (by Putin) will be heard, especially by Kiev, (and the rebel leaders of) Donetsk and Luhansk,” he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Offering to cooperate with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, he said: “Along with the OSCE we are ready to take practical steps towards de-escalation.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

