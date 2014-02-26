Russia, Germany express concern over Ukraine, Moscow says

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Russian and German foreign ministers called on Wednesday for steps to improve law and order in Ukraine following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The importance of taking urgent measures to restore law and order and to immediately cease violence was stressed,” it said in a statement after Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke by telephone.

“Agreeing on the need for close monitoring of ongoing events in Ukraine, the German minister argued in favour of intensive interaction between Russia and the EU on Ukraine,” the ministry said.