MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has spoken by telephone with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry and called for “urgent measures for preventing an impending humanitarian catastrophe in south eastern regions” of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that “John Kerry confirmed such work is being carried out with the Kiev authorities”. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)