Russia's Lavrov says Kiev dialogue with east "step in the right direction"

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said he welcome signs the government in Kiev was ready for dialogue with separatists in eastern Ukraine, calling it “a step in the right direction”, the Interfax news agency reported.

Speaking during a visit to Beijing, Lavrov said Kiev’s apparent willingness to “resolve through negotiations all the problems relating to the legal demands of the inhabitants of the south-east regions of Ukraine, is certainly a step in the right direction, albeit very belated.” (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)