July 18, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says will not take "black boxes" from airliner downed in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to take the “black box” flight recorders from a Malaysian airliner downed in territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“Despite what Kiev is again saying, we do not plan to take these (black) boxes. We do not plan to violate existing (international) norms for such situations,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state television.

“We want international experts to get to the site of the crash as soon as possible so that they get the black boxes right away.” (Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Thomas Grove)

