Russia says many in Kiev want Ukraine peace deal to fail - Interfax
February 25, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says many in Kiev want Ukraine peace deal to fail - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned that many people in Kiev and outside Ukraine want a peace deal in the east of the country to fail, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Interfax also quoted Lavrov as saying the OSCE security watchdog should do more to observe the withdrawal of heavy weapons in eastern Ukraine under the Feb. 12 peace deal. Pro-Russian separatists say they have begun the withdrawal but Kiev says its forces will not do so until fighting stops. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

