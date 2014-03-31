FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov, Kerry speak by phone about steps to resolve Ukraine crisis
March 31, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Lavrov, Kerry speak by phone about steps to resolve Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke about ways to resolve the crisis in Ukraine by telephone on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“They discussed steps to help resolve the crisis situation in Ukraine,” the ministry said, describing the phone call as a follow-up to the U.S. and Russian diplomats’ meeting on the Ukraine crisis in Paris on Sunday. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

