Russia tells US it is concerned by NATO suspending cooperation

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday about NATO’s decision to suspend cooperation with Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two leaders also discussed possibilities for international cooperation in the crisis over Ukraine but gave no details. NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday suspended all practical cooperation with Russia in protest at its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)