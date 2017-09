MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Western sanctions were “unacceptable” and “will not remain without consequences”, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two senior diplomats spoke by telephone hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in the Kremlin making Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula part of Russia, despite an outcry from Kiev and the West.