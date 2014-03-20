FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will not reconsider absorption of Crimea
March 20, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says will not reconsider absorption of Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday that Crimea’s absorption into Russia will not be reconsidered and must not be questioned, the ministry said.

In a telephone call, Lavrov “stressed that the decision on the reunification of Crimea with Russia, which reflects the will of an absolute majority of (Crimea‘s) residents, is not subject to review and should be respected”, the ministry said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Andrew Roche

