Russia says four-way talks on Ukraine must foster internal dialogue
April 9, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says four-way talks on Ukraine must foster internal dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia told the West on Wednesday that four-way talks between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the United States and European Union must focus on fostering dialogue among Ukrainians and not on bilateral relations among the participants.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered the message in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, the Foreign Ministry said. It said Lavrov and Kerry urged all sides to refrain from violence in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The European Union said on Tuesday that top diplomats from the EU, Russia, Ukraine and the United States would meet next week to discuss the crisis, but Russia says it wants to know more about the agenda for such talks.

Writing by Steve Gutterman

