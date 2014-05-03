FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov calls on Kerry to use U.S. influence to stop Kiev's military operation
#Market News
May 3, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov calls on Kerry to use U.S. influence to stop Kiev's military operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that the U.S. should use its influence to make Ukraine’s government immediately stop military operations in south-east Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Lavrov also said that it was important that the mediating role of the OSCE was increased to secure Kiev’s fulfillment of the Geneva declaration on de-escalating tensions in Ukraine.

“Chances of this still exist,” the statement said, as long as all Ukrainian regions are represented in a national dialogue on constitutional reform, and “terrorists” from the Right Sector group are curbed.

Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Megan Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
