Lavrov, Kerry discuss Minsk deal to end Ukraine conflict -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed over the phone on Wednesday the implementation of a peace deal to end the conflict in east Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The minister pointed out the importance of direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, including a speedy end to armed clashes in the area of Debaltseve, and reiterated the obligations of the Ukrainian authorities to (conduct) constitutional reform and provide Donbass with a special status,” the ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed schedule of possible bilateral contacts. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)