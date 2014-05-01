Russia calls for talks between opponents in Ukraine under OSCE

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Thursday for talks between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in south-eastern Ukraine under the aegis of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“Russia believes that such a dialogue could be arranged between the authorities in Kiev and their opponents in other regions of the country under the aegis of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” Lavrov told Rossiya-24 TV during a visit to Peru.