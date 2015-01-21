FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says it has seen no proof its troops, arms entered Ukraine
January 21, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says it has seen no proof its troops, arms entered Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Moscow has been presented with no evidence of Russian soldiers and weapons entering east Ukraine despite Western accusations that Russia is reinforcing rebels there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

He said pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine hold more territory than assigned to them under a ceasefire agreement but that Russia has received assurances from them that they will retreat to a previously agreed separation line.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

