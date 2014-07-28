FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow will not respond in kind to sanctions - FM Lavrov
July 28, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Moscow will not respond in kind to sanctions - FM Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow would not take tit-for-tat measures or act “hysterically” in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union over the Ukraine crisis.

“We’re not preparing to act on the principle of ‘an eye for an eye’,” Lavrov told a news conference. “We want to tackle the situation with a sober head and the President has already said that of course we can’t ignore it. But to fall into hysterics and respond to a blow with a blow is not worthy of a major country.”

Reporting by Aleksei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Thomas Grove

