Russia's Lavrov says U.S. backs military solution in Ukraine
February 2, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov says U.S. backs military solution in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Monday of supporting efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine militarily after media reports that Washington is taking a new look at providing Kiev’s forces with lethal aid.

Asked about the reports at a news conference in Beijing, Lavrov said: “The (U.S. President Barack Obama‘s) rhetoric shows Washington’s intention to continue doing everything possible to unconditionally support Ukraine’s authorities who have apparently taken a course towards a military solution to the conflict.” (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

