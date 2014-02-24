FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury Secretary urges Ukraine to begin IMF discussions soon
February 24, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary urges Ukraine to begin IMF discussions soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has encouraged Ukraine to begin discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on an assistance package as soon as possible once a transitional government is in place in Kiev.

Lew spoke with Arseny Yatsenyuk, a member of Ukraine’s interim leadership, while returning to Washington from the G20 meeting in Sydney, where there was broad support for an IMF-based package, according to a Treasury official.

The United States, together with Europe and others in the international community, were ready to supplement an IMF programme to cushion the impact of reforms on low-income Ukrainians, the official said.

Ukraine’s interim leadership pledged on Sunday to put the country back on course for European integration now Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich had been ousted from the presidency.

