TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine's Yanukovich back at his desk, street protests go on
#Market News
February 3, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine's Yanukovich back at his desk, street protests go on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

POLITICAL UNREST    
> Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on  
> Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture" 
> Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support       
> West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine      
> Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps 
> UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech         
> Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit  
> U.S. readies financial sanctions against Ukraine             
> Europe cannot turn its back on Ukraine, Polish PM says       
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence    
 
    
ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL
> Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time      
> Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating                
> Ukraine hryvnia tumbles 2.5 pct vs dollar                    
> S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil          
> Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon       
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest             
        
ANALYSIS, FEATURES   
> First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands   
> Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist             
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets

