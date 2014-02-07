FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine in crisis
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine in crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LATEST NEWS & ANALYSIS
> Leaks, barbs, dirty tricks as Russia, West feud over Ukraine 
> Leaked calls, coup talk as East-West spat on Ukraine flares  >
US, EU diplomats' conversations on Ukraine posted online     
> Ukraine c. bank plays down currency fears, strains temporary 
> Ukraine central bank curbs forex purchases                   
> Yanukovich to Sochi as Kremlin warns may act against "coup"  
> Yanukovich backs "compromise" as sole way out of crisis      
> Putin aide warns US on Ukraine, says Russia could act        
> First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands   
> Barricades tell of stalemate in Kiev                          
    
     
 ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL
> Ukraine's CPI rises 0.2 pct m/m in January                   
> IMF says Ukraine has not asked for loan program              
> Sliding Ukraine hryvnia cracks 9 per dollar                  
> Ukraine sets another corn crop record -attache               
> Protests hurting Ukraine economy -interim PM                 
> Moody's cuts some Ukrainian bank ratings                      
> Ukraine current account deficit widens in 2013                
  
> Ukraine's dollar bonds rise on talk of Western support       
> Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time      
> Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating                
> S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil          
> Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon       
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest             
 ANALYSIS, FEATURES 
> "Time is on our side," says EU in showdown over Ukraine      
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence   
> Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist             
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets        
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest             
 POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS
> Ukraine parliament to work on constitution bill              
> Activist forced to admit being U.S. spy under torture        
> Ukraine's currency pays price for confrontation              
> EU's Ashton calls for dialogue, offers aid for reform        
> Hryvnia's steady slide may spook household depositors        
> Kremlin says no need to review gas deals - if Kiev pays      
> Ukraine president replaces security chiefs                   
> Ukrainian opposition seeks to cut president's powers         
> German foreign minister threatens sanctions against Ukraine  
> Ukraine leader said to rule out force, eye early elections   
> US in early talks with EU on Ukraine financial support       
> EU plays down reports of large-scale aid for Ukraine         
> Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on  
> Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture" 
> Ukraine frees tortured activist as president returns to work 
> Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support       
> West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine      
> Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps 
> UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech         
> Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit  
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.