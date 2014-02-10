FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine in crisis
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ukraine in crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LATEST NEWS & ANALYSIS
> EU must be ready to put sanctions on Ukraine-Czech minister   
 
> Ukraine cbank offers to buy dollars after currency controls  
> Ukraine protesters, Russia increase pressure on Yanukovich   
> Ukraine places anti-terrorist forces on alert                
> Russia presses Ukraine on gas debts as leaders meet          
> Leaked tapes underline EU-U.S. split over Ukraine sanctions  
> U.S. diplomat plays down leaked call; Germany's Merkel angry 
> Leaks, barbs, dirty tricks as Russia, West feud over Ukraine 
> Leaked calls, coup talk as East-West spat on Ukraine flares  
 > US, EU diplomats' conversations on Ukraine posted online     
> Ukraine c. bank plays down currency fears, strains temporary 
> Ukraine central bank curbs forex purchases                   
> Yanukovich to Sochi as Kremlin warns may act against "coup"  
> Yanukovich backs "compromise" as sole way out of crisis      
> Putin aide warns US on Ukraine, says Russia could act        
> First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands   
> Barricades tell of stalemate in Kiev                          
    
     
 ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL
> Ukraine debt insurance costs hit 2-month highs               
> Ukraine cbank offers to buy dollars after currency controls  
> Ukraine's CPI rises 0.2 pct m/m in January                   
> IMF says Ukraine has not asked for loan program              
> Sliding Ukraine hryvnia cracks 9 per dollar                  
> Ukraine sets another corn crop record -attache               
> Protests hurting Ukraine economy -interim PM                 
> Moody's cuts some Ukrainian bank ratings                      
> Ukraine current account deficit widens in 2013                
  
> Ukraine's dollar bonds rise on talk of Western support       
> Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time      
> Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating                
> S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil          
> Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon       
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest             
 ANALYSIS, FEATURES 
> "Time is on our side," says EU in showdown over Ukraine      
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence   
> Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist             
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets        
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest             
 POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS
> Ukraine parliament to work on constitution bill              
> Activist forced to admit being U.S. spy under torture        
> Ukraine's currency pays price for confrontation              
> EU's Ashton calls for dialogue, offers aid for reform        
> Hryvnia's steady slide may spook household depositors        
> Kremlin says no need to review gas deals - if Kiev pays      
> Ukraine president replaces security chiefs                   
> Ukrainian opposition seeks to cut president's powers         
> German foreign minister threatens sanctions against Ukraine  
> Ukraine leader said to rule out force, eye early elections   
> US in early talks with EU on Ukraine financial support       
> EU plays down reports of large-scale aid for Ukraine         
> Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on  
> Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture" 
> Ukraine frees tortured activist as president returns to work 
> Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support       
> West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine      
> Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps 
> UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech         
> Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit  
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
